Bypoll to local body wards: LDF, UDF win 9 seats each, BJP secures 1

May 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The LDF and the UDF won nine seats each, while the BJP won one seat in the bypolls held in 19 local body wards. The votes were counted on Wednesday following the polling on Tuesday.

The LDF retained the Muttada ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the UDF retained the Pallipram ward in the Kannur Corporation.

The LDF retained the Municipal Office ward in Cherthala through an LDF-backed Independent, while the UDF retained the Puthenthode ward in the Kottayam municipality.

The LDF wrested the Thazhamel ward in Anchal grama panchayat (Kollam) and the Thulusserikkavala ward in Nellikuzhi grama panchayat (Ernakulam) from the BJP, but lost the Kallamala ward in Kanjirapuzha panchayat (Palakkad) to the BJP. The LDF also won the Perunilam ward in Poonjar grama panchayat held by the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).

The Congress wrested the Panchayat ward in Mylapra grama panchayat (Pathanamthitta), Parayamballam in Muthalamada panchayat (Palakkad) and Kakkoni in Cheruthazham panchayat (Kannur) from the LDF. The LDF wrested Kanaladu in Puthupadi panchayat (Kozhikode) from the UDF.