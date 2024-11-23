Bypoll results reflect strengthened public support for LDF government: Pinarayi

The byelection results in Kerala reflect the strengthened public support for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Voters in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency gifted a sparkling victory to the LDF, ignoring the propaganda unleashed against the government, Mr. Vijayan said on Saturday. He said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was able to retain Palakkad with the help of communal forces, but the LDF candidate received more voter support in the Assembly constituency than in the previous election, he said.

The bypoll results also made it clear that the BJP could not create any permanent impact in Kerala, other than temporary gains, he said.

CM congratulates winners

In a message, Mr. Vijayan congratulated the victors in the bypolls held to the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The mandate gave added energy for taking forward the development and welfare activities of the government. According to Mr. Vijayan, secular votes that stood in opposition to all types of communalism flowed to the LDF. The election results underscored the need for exposing communalism and upholding secular politics, he said. They also revealed that anti-incumbency propaganda did not influence voters at all, he said.