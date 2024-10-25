Bypoll expenditure: IT dept. opens control room in Kochi

The Investigation Directorate of the Income Tax Department that has been mandated with assisting the Election Commission of India by providing assistance for free and fair elections by controlling the role of black money, has established a 24x7 control room here in connection with the impending byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara, Palakkad Assembly constituencies.

Members of the public can share information about storage or movement of large amounts of cash, jewellery and other valuables or any valid information on election expenditure through toll-free number – 1800-425-3173, WhatsApp number 85470 02030 and e-mail id kerala.election2024@incometax.gov.in. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential, according to an official release.

