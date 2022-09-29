Bypass to MC road from Ettumanur to open on October 1

The final stretch of the long-awaited Manarcaud–Pattithanam bypass, which is significant in easing the never-ending traffic chaos along the busiest stretch of Main Central (MC) Road in Central Travancore, will be thrown open to traffic on October 1.

Authorities have already completed surfacing works on the 1.8-km-long reach of the road that connects Pattithanam to Parekandam Junction along Ettumanur–Pala Road. Works on the reach have been completed at a cost of ₹12.6 crore.

Though alignment of the road had been finalised 38 years ago , the project received the administrative sanction only in 2012. The first reach of the road from Manarcaud to Poovathummood was completed three years later while the second section from Poovathummood to Parekandam on the Ettumanur-Poonjar State Highway was thrown open to traffic in 2019.

Construction of the final reach, however, faced delay following disputes over acquisition of land.

The project, however, was revived in 2018 with the works being further bifurcated into two reaches. Of this, works on the 3.91-km stretch from Poovathumood to Parakandam were completed at a cost of ₹19.05 crore by May 2019. Works on the last remaining stretch , however, were dragged on further owing to different reasons.

On completion, the new road that connects to 24-k.m-long alternative route from Manarcaud to Thiruvalla will help vehicles bypass a handful of busiest towns including Ettumanur, Kottayam, and Changanassery.