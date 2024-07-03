Byelections to be held on July 30

Byelections will be held in four wards in the district, including Puliyoorvanchi West of Thodiyur grama panchayat, Kumaramchira of Sooranad South grama panchayat, Karavalur Town of Karavalur grama panchayat, and Kanjirampara of Pooyapally grama panchayat.

The elections will be held on July 30 and the nomination papers can be submitted from July 4 to 11. While scrutiny is on July 12, the last date for withdrawing nomination is July 15. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 30 and the counting of votes will start from 10 a.m. on July 31.

The code of conduct is applicable to all the wards of the grama panchayats falling under the district and block panchayats where byelections are being held. But in municipalities, it will be applicable to the respective wards only. The byelection will be held as per the new electoral roll published on July 1. The electoral roll is available at the respective local bodies, village, and taluk offices and on the website of the State Election Commission (sec.kerala.gov.in).

