GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Byelections to be held on July 30

Published - July 03, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections will be held in four wards in the district, including Puliyoorvanchi West of Thodiyur grama panchayat, Kumaramchira of Sooranad South grama panchayat, Karavalur Town of Karavalur grama panchayat, and Kanjirampara of Pooyapally grama panchayat.

The elections will be held on July 30 and the nomination papers can be submitted from July 4 to 11. While scrutiny is on July 12, the last date for withdrawing nomination is July 15. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 30 and the counting of votes will start from 10 a.m. on July 31.

The code of conduct is applicable to all the wards of the grama panchayats falling under the district and block panchayats where byelections are being held. But in municipalities, it will be applicable to the respective wards only. The byelection will be held as per the new electoral roll published on July 1. The electoral roll is available at the respective local bodies, village, and taluk offices and on the website of the State Election Commission (sec.kerala.gov.in).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.