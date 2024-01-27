Byelections to 23 local body wards on Feb. 22

January 27, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Byelections in 23 local body wards, including Vellar in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, will be held on February 22. The votes will be counted on February 23, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Wednesday.

The election notification will be issued on Monday. Nominations will be accepted till February 5 and their scrutiny will be held the next day. February 8 is the the last date for withdrawal of the nominations.

The model code of conduct has come into effect in the relevent jursidictions with the announcement of the election date. In the case of grama panchayats with poll-bound wards, it is applicable to the entire panchayat area. In Corporations and municipalities, the code of conduct is applicable only in the poll-bound wards, the Commission said.

The bypolls are planned to 23 local body wards in 10 districts including one Corporation ward, four municipality wards and 18 grama panchayat wards. Poll-bound wards include Vellar in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Muthukad in the Chittoor-Thathamangalam municipality, Chunda and East Villur in Kottakkal municipality, and the Town ward in the Mattannur municipal council.

The final voters’ list published on January 25 has 32,512 voters, including 17,214 women and 15,298 men, in the 23 wards. The voters list is available on www.seckerala.gov.in.

