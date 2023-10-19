Byelections planned in 35 local body wards

October 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Election Commission is updating the electoral rolls for conducting byelections in 35 local body wards.

The draft list will be published on October 20. The final list for the wards will be published on November 14.

Those who have turned 18 on or before January 1, 2023, can apply till 5 p.m. on November 4 to add their names to the list.

The draft list can be accessed on the Commission’s website www.sec.kerala.gov.in. It will also be available at the local bodies concerned, taluk and village offices, and the block and district panchayat offices.

Byelections are planned to 35 local body wards including Kuttimaram Parambu ward in Erattupetta municipality, Factory ward in Kayamkulam municipality, and Palattu Road in Ottapalam municipality, Vaniyamkulam in Palakkad district panchayat and five block panchayat wards.

