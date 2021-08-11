Byelections in progress in 15 local bodies in nine districts of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 August 2021 12:26 IST

The State Election Commission has made arrangements to conduct the bypolls in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol

The elections to 11 grama panchayat wards in seven districts in Kerala, one block panchayat ward in Malappuram district and three municipal wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Polling will end at 6 p.m on the day and counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

