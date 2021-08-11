KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 11 August 2021 12:26 IST
Byelections in progress in 15 local bodies in nine districts of Kerala
The State Election Commission has made arrangements to conduct the bypolls in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol
The elections to 11 grama panchayat wards in seven districts in Kerala, one block panchayat ward in Malappuram district and three municipal wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Polling will end at 6 p.m on the day and counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
