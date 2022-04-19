Byelections in four wards on May 17

District Collector Navjot Khosa reviewed the arrangements for byelections in four local body wards in the district on Tuesday.

Byelections will be held on May 17 to Kannaravila in Athiyannur grama panchayat; Arasumoodu in Poovar grama panchayat; Maruthikunnu in Navayikulam grama panchayat; and Kodithookiyakunnu in Kallara grama panchayat.

Candidates can submit nomination papers till April 27. The papers can be given from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scrutiny of the papers will be held on April 28. Only four persons, including the candidate, candidate’s election agent, nominee mentioned in the nomination papers, and one person named by the candidate can be admitted at the time of scrutiny.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 30. The final list of candidates will be published the same evening. The election symbols will be allowed after that.

Ms. Khosa directed the returning officers to convene a meeting of political parties ahead of symbol allotment.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 17. Counting of votes will be held on May 18. Deputy Collector (Elections) Suresh K.; returning officers and assistant returning officers of all the four wards; election registration officers; district information officer G. Binsi Lal; and Collectorate officials participated in the meeting.