Byelections in 31 local body wards on December 10

Byelections will be held in 31 local body wards in the State on December 10, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Thursday.

The bypolls are planned in three municipality wards, one district panchayat ward, four block panchayat wards and 23 grama panchayat wards.

The bypoll notification will be issued on Friday. Nominations can be filed till November 22. Their scrutiny will be held on November 23. November 25 is the deadline for withdrawing the nominations. The polled votes will be counted on December 11.

The State Election Commission will arrange 192 booths for the bypolls. The final voters’ list for the bypolls, published on October 19, has 1,51,055 voters including 79,087 women, 71,967 men and one transgender voter.

The model code of conduct is now effective in the relevant jurisdictions with the announcement of the election date. In the case of grama panchayats with poll-bound wards, the model code is applicable to the entire panchayat area. In municipalities, it applies to only the poll-bound wards. In the case of the district panchayats, the code applies to grama panchayat containing the poll-bound ward.