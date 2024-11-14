 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Byelections in 31 local body wards on December 10

Published - November 14, 2024 07:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections will be held in 31 local body wards in the State on December 10, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Thursday.

The bypolls are planned in three municipality wards, one district panchayat ward, four block panchayat wards and 23 grama panchayat wards.

The bypoll notification will be issued on Friday. Nominations can be filed till November 22. Their scrutiny will be held on November 23. November 25 is the deadline for withdrawing the nominations. The polled votes will be counted on December 11.

The State Election Commission will arrange 192 booths for the bypolls. The final voters’ list for the bypolls, published on October 19, has 1,51,055 voters including 79,087 women, 71,967 men and one transgender voter.

The model code of conduct is now effective in the relevant jurisdictions with the announcement of the election date. In the case of grama panchayats with poll-bound wards, the model code is applicable to the entire panchayat area. In municipalities, it applies to only the poll-bound wards. In the case of the district panchayats, the code applies to grama panchayat containing the poll-bound ward.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.