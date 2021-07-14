Byelections in 15 local body wards on August 11

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 July 2021 21:23 IST

The byelections in 15 local body wards in nine districts will be held on August 11, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. The votes will be counted on August 12.

The byelections are scheduled in 11 grama panchayat wards in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts; one block panchayat ward in Malappuram district and one municipality ward each in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad district.

The model code of conduct has come into force from Wednesday. The election notification will be issued on July 16. July 23 is the last date for submitting nomination papers. The scrutiny of the papers will be held on July 26. July 28 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

