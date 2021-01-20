Byelection to Pullazhi ward to be held today

Six candidates in fray, 4,533 voters in division

Preparations for the byelection to the 47th (Pullazhi) division of the Thrissur Corporation, which will be conducted on Thursday, have been completed.

Election for the Pullazhi division was postponed following death of LDF candidate M.K. Mukundan.

There are six candidates in the election fray. Madathil Ramankutty (LDF); K. Ramanadhan (UDF); Santhosh Pullazhi (NDA); Jogish A. John (Aam Admi); Antony Pullazhi (Independent ) and Joshy Thaikkad (Independent ) are the candidates.

Election will be held in three booths of the Little Flower Girls School, Pullazhi.

There are 4,533 voters in Pullazhi division. They include 2,101 men and 2,432 women.

Polling materials have been distributed to the booths, according to Returning Officer K.S. Kripakumar.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 positive persons can cast vote from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. In all 16 COVID-19 patients have already cast their votes.

Counting will be held at the booth at Maharaja Technical Institute on January 22.