Byelection in five constituencies today

The Assembly constituencies of Manjeswaram, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni, and Vattiyurkavu will witness keenly awaited bypolls on Monday. Over 9.57 lakh voters, including seven transgender electors, are eligible to cast their vote.

Polling will start at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The mandatory mock poll will begin at 5.30 a.m., 90 minutes before the actual exercise begins.

Monday is a holiday for educational institutions, government, quasi-government and public sector institutions in the five constituencies.

Admissible documents

Apart from the voters’ ID card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, photo-affixed SSLC Book, and photo-affixed passbooks issued by nationalised banks in the last six months also are admissible as substitute documents to vote.

However, passbooks issued by co-operative banks will not be accepted.

Special lists on double entries (duplicate voters) in the electoral rolls have been distributed to presiding officers. “They have been asked to cross-check the voters with the names on the lists,” Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said. As many as 270 duplicate voters have been identified in Vattiyurkavu and around 160 each in Konni and Aroor, he said.

Rainfall prediction

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the heavy rainfall predictions for Monday will affect voter turnout. In the May 2016 Assembly elections, Manjeswaram had recorded a turnout of 76.19%, Ernakulam 71.6%, Aroor 85.43%, Konni 73.19%, and Vattiyurkavu 69.83%.

Number of voters

Manjeswaram has 2,14,779 voters of whom 1,07,851 are men and 1,06,928 are women. Ernakulam has 1,55,306 voters with 76,184 men, 79,119 women and three transgenders.

Aroor has 1,91,898 voters with 94,153 male and 97,745 female electors. Konni has 1,97,956 voters with 93,533 male voters, 1,04,422 female voters and one transgender voter.

Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram has 1,97,570 voters. Of this, 94,326 are men, 1,03,241 are women and three are transgenders.

The Vattiyurkavu, Konni, Aroor and Ernakulam seats had fallen vacant after the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. The Manjeswaram seat had fallen vacant in October 2018 following the death of IUML MLA P.B. Abdul Razak.