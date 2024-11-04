By-poll date change: LDF, UDF welcome ECI decision

The CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to reschedule the byelection to the Palakkad Assembly constituency to November 20 in view of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam (car festival).

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it was the Congress-led UDF that requested a poll date change considering the heavy rush experienced during the Kalpathy festival. The maximum number of people should be able to cast their votes without any inconvenience, Mr. Satheesan said, responding to the ECI decision in Palakkad. The UDF is prepared to face the byelection even if it is held tomorrow, he added.

Welcoming the ECI decision, LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan said that the LDF had urged the Commission to change the byelection date on October 15 itself. The byelection has now been rescheduled to November 20 due to the concerted effort made by the people of Palakkad and the LDF, he said.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran also welcomed the ECI decision, saying that the Kalpathy festival reflects the cultural heritage of a land and its people. The byelection date coinciding with the festival day had created concern among the people. Mr. Sudhakaran added that the ECI should not have delayed so much on rescheduling the election date.

