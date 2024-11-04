GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

By-poll date change: LDF, UDF welcome ECI decision

Published - November 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to reschedule the byelection to the Palakkad Assembly constituency to November 20 in view of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam (car festival).

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it was the Congress-led UDF that requested a poll date change considering the heavy rush experienced during the Kalpathy festival. The maximum number of people should be able to cast their votes without any inconvenience, Mr. Satheesan said, responding to the ECI decision in Palakkad. The UDF is prepared to face the byelection even if it is held tomorrow, he added.

Welcoming the ECI decision, LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan said that the LDF had urged the Commission to change the byelection date on October 15 itself. The byelection has now been rescheduled to November 20 due to the concerted effort made by the people of Palakkad and the LDF, he said.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran also welcomed the ECI decision, saying that the Kalpathy festival reflects the cultural heritage of a land and its people. The byelection date coinciding with the festival day had created concern among the people. Mr. Sudhakaran added that the ECI should not have delayed so much on rescheduling the election date.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.