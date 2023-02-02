ADVERTISEMENT

By-elections in three local bodies in Kannur on February 28

February 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections in Sreekandapuram Municipality and Peravoor and Mayil grama panchayats have been notified, and voting will be held on February 28.

According to a press release on Thursday, counting of votes will be held on March 1. The last date for submission of nomination papers is February 9.

Scrutiny will be held on February 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 13. Election expenses should be submitted by March 30.

Following the byelection notification, a meeting of election officials was held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer and District Collector S. Chandrasekhar at the Collector’s chamber. Deputy Collector (Elections) Litty Joseph was present.

