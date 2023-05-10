ADVERTISEMENT

By-election: scrutiny of nomination papers on Friday

May 10, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nomination papers will be accepted till Thursday for the by-election to the Kannur Corporation and Cheruthazham grama panchayat to be held on May 30. Polling will be held in three booths in the Pallipuram division of the Corporation and one booth at Kakoni, Ward no. 14 of Cheruthazham panchayat.

According to a press release, scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 15. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Counting of votes will start at 10 a.m. on May 31. 

