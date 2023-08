August 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

CPI(M) candidate Anupama has won Ottakkal ward in Thenmala grama panchayat by-elections. While she bagged 561 votes, other candidates Bijili James (INC) and S. Ashambika (BJP) polled 527 and 78 votes respectively.

In the Punchirichira ward of Adichanallur grama panchayat, BJP candidate S.S. Ranjith won with a majority of 100 votes. He bagged a total of 502 votes while CPI(M) candidate Anil Kallingal won 402 votes and INC candidate Abdul Jabbar won 175 votes.

