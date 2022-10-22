By December, Edamalakkudy panchayat office will be within its limit and not 38 kms away

Societykudy, the panchayat headquarters, will house the camp office instead of Devikulam where the office is situated now; mobile and road connectivity to the remote area being spruced up

After 12 years of its formation, the Edamalakkudy tribal panchayat will have its camp office functioning from Societykudy, the panchayat headquarters, from January next year.

Edamalakkudy, the first tribal grama panchayat in the State, was formed exclusively for the Muthuvan tribal community in 2010. But the camp office of the grama panchayat was situated at Devikulam, 38 km away from Societykudy in Edamalakudy, due to absence of proper road and mobile connectivity. Over these 12 years, the tribespeople travelled from the remote panchayat to Devikulam to address their administrative requirements.

The main hurdle of having the panchayat camp office at Societykudy was lack of proper network and road connectivity, Tribes Development Department Director Arjun Pandian said. But now, the connectivity was being spruced up with the Tribal department allotting ₹4.3 crore to BSNL to set up mobile and Internet connectivity at Edamalakkudy, he said.

“Fibre optical cable is being laid at Societeykudy and a mobile tower is being fixed there. The Tribal department has also allotted ₹13.7 crore for the construction of road in the remote area,” Mr. Pandian said. The authorities had also given directions to complete the network connectivity-related works before December, he added.

According to officials, the Public Works department and road division officials had issued directions for speeding up the construction of the 7.2-km-long Edamalakkudy- Edalippara -Pettimudy road. Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Raju Francis said that the Forest department would issue permission for the construction of the road within a week.

There are 24 tribal hamlets spread across the Edamalakkudy panchayat and most of the settlements are occupied by the Muthuvan tribal community. As per the 2011 Census, the total population is estimated to be 2,236 from 750 families.

The panchayat vice president, Mohandas, said it was a matter of relief and convenience that the panchayat camp office was being shifted to Societykudy. “The tribespeople from Edamalakkudy settlements can now easily arrive at the base camp at Societykudy to meet their administrative needs,” Mr. Mohandas said.