Buyers fall victim to agents who facilitate sale of illegally reclaimed land in Kozhikode

People unaware of soil type and terrain soft targets of agents who ready spot after getting their commission

Hiding the legal hurdles in conversion of paddy fields and wetlands into garden land for commercial constructions, a group of realty agents is reportedly engaged in canvasing potential land buyers who are on the lookout of low-cost land for business ventures.

The owners of illegally converted land are also in alliance with the agents to facilitate trade, offering them a good commission.

Mainly buyers who are unaware of the type of soil and terrain are the soft targets of such agents who ready the spot after getting their commission amount.

Low land value

“Illegal players in the field are mostly targeting small-scale land buyers from other districts who wish to construct their own houses at cheap rates. Those who seek bank loans are not falling for the trap due to the bank authorities’ vigil to verify land documents,” said a civil engineer who was earlier associated with valuation of properties for sale. He said the low land value for such illegally reclaimed land was continuing to be an attraction for many.

According to sources, some of the agents have also been found offering support to convert the type of land in such a way to start commercial constructions. Though the Revenue department officers affirm that no such illegal conversion in records will be possible in the case of reclaimed paddy fields and wetlands, the agents are reportedly cheating people with promises to set it right, they added.

Houses and commercial buildings that were constructed in wetland areas and reclaimed paddy fields are also available for purchase with the cunning promotional activities by the agents. Many a time, people who purchase such properties are trapped with buildings that are included in unauthorised construction category. It will take years to regularise such illegal constructions without proper approved plans.

“As many of the buyers want to evade tax, the details of transactions are kept confidential,” said a retired Revenue department officer. He said the land records available with village offices concerned and building details with the corporation should be verified thoroughly ahead of making any purchase.

Meanwhile, some of the local action committees and environmentalists have taken note of the illegal trend and started monitoring the attempts to sell illegally levelled paddy fields and wetlands. Many of the illegal land reclamation attempts also have been brought to the attention of the Revenue department and local bodies for action.