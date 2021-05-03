But for one, it’s a cakewalk for Kerala Ministers this time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 May 2021 00:04 IST

Only Fisheries Minister fails to cross the hurdle

Except for Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, all Ministers of the outgoing Cabinet who contested the Assembly elections emerged victorious again.

Minister for Health K.K. Shyalaja who contested from Mattannur in Kannur got the highest margin of 60,963 votes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who contested again from Dharmadam won with a margin of 50,123 votes. Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani was elected again from Udumbanchola in Idukki with a margin of 38,305 votes.

Revenue Minister, E. Chandrasekharan was elected again from Kanhangad in Kasargod district by a margin of 22,692 votes.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan got elected again from Perambara by a margin of 22,592 votes, Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen by 26,631 votes from Kunnamkulam, and Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran 23,497 votes from Kazhakuttam in the capital.

Staying the course

Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran was re-elected from Elathur again by a margin of 38,502 votes, Minister for Ports Kadanappally Ramachandran from Kannur by 496 votes, and Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty from Chittoor in Palakkad by 33,878 votes.

Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, who resigned from the Ministry after the election following strictures by the Kerala LokAyukta, was re-elected from Thavanur by a margin of 2,564 votes. Luck did not favour Mercykutty Amma of the CPI(M) and she lost to P.C. Vishnunath of the Congress in Kundara.

Minister for Industries E. P. Jayarajan, Minister for Finance T. M. Thomas Issac, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran, Minister for Law and Welfare of SC/ST A. K. Balan, Minister for Education C. Raveendranath (all of CPI(M), Minister for Forests K. Raju, Minister for Agriculture V. S. Sunil Kumar and Minister for Civil Supplies P. Thilothoman (all of CPI) and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan (CPI-M) did not contest.