Busy time for Janakeeya restaurants

The Kudumbashree district mission has distributed 3,480 food packets in the three days since its Janakeeya restaurants began rustling up food for home delivery in the wake of the ongoing triple lockdown in the city.

The mission’s three Janakeeya restaurants at Overbridge, Vallakkadavu, and Nettayam, and five Kudumbashree catering units supplied 1,000 food packets on Tuesday, 1,200 on Wednesday, and 1,280 on Thursday.

Orders for a day could be placed from the previous day till 8 a.m. on that day. Five women have been deputed to receive the orders, while two others sort them out on the basis of the city Corporation wards.

The packed food is then delivered to the zonal office of the city Corporation closest to the areas from where the orders have been placed. The delivery of food has been entrusted to city Corporation staff or Sannadham volunteers.

Kudumbashree district mission officials say many food packets are picked up from the three Janakeeya restaurants, and any shortfall in food against the orders placed is made up by the five Kudumbashree units. Meal packets picked up from the hotel cost ₹20, but in case of home delivery, these are priced at ₹25.

The Kudumbashree is ready to start seven more Janakeeya restaurants once the city Corporation, which has extended its support for the food distribution, makes the space available. The plan is to start one Janakeeya restaurant for 10 wards. If the lockdown gets extended, the restaurants would need to be started, an official said.

Those eligible for food include the elderly above 65 years of age and living alone; differently abled people living alone; and people living in hotels, lodges, or institutions without canteen facility. For bookings, call 9061917457, 8921663642, 9400939914, 9020078480; and 7012389098.