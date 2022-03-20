Bust of C.V. Raman Pillai to be unveiled

Veteran journalist and legendary Malayalam novelist C. V. Raman Pillai , CV as he was popularly known, will find his enviable place in the heart of the capital city, although a bit late, on the occasion of his death anniversary. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil a bronze bust of CV in front of the children’s park on the Library compound in connection with the death anniversary of the writer on Wednesday.

Pillai (1858— 1922) who is regarded as one of the greatest writers in the Malayalam literature, earned a special place in the hearts of art connoisseurs with his epic novel Marthanda Varma in 1891, the first of a trilogy of historical novels which he wrote on the royal family of the erstwhile state of Travancore. With second and third parts - Dharmaraja in 1913 and third part Ramaraja Bahadur which was published in two parts in 1918-1920, he was ranked with writers like Dostoevsky by critics.

Born to middle class parents in 1858, Pillai was considered as the early builder of the fourth estate in Kerala. Well-versed in English, Malayalam and Sanskrit, he brought forth The Kerala Patriot, the Malayali and finally the Mitabhashi. Modern Malayalam drama also owes to Pillai as a mere search of the history of the theatre would also lead to Pillai’s works. It was considered that the original Malayalam in prose began with his eleven farces, nine of which were published which paved the way forward for the Kerala theatre.

Candramukhivilasam written in 1884 and staged for four days successively in 1887 at the Maharaja’s College, Trivandrum, was considered as the first play in Malayalam staged by educated amateur actors. The three-day long cultural programmes associated with the death anniversary of CV would begin on Monday which will be inaugurated by Transport Minister Antony Raju. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will release the death anniversary edition of his novel Premamritham at a function to be presided over by Higher Education Minister R Bindu.