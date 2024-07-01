ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman’s murder: second accused held

Published - July 01, 2024 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu police arrested the second accused in the murder of businessman Deepu Soman in Kaliyikkavila on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Sunil Kumar, was apprehended by the police during an alleged attempt to flee to Mumbai. The police were yet to divulge the circumstances that led to his arrest from a hideout.

Sunil, who runs a surgical store, is suspected to be the chief conspirator in the case. He allegedly provided the surgical blade and gloves to the prime accused, Saji Kumar alias Ambili, to execute the murder. Sunil has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police had seized the vehicle that was allegedly used by the gang on the day of the crime. The car was found abandoned in Kulasekharam a day ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US