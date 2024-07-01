Businessman’s murder: second accused held

The Tamil Nadu police arrested the second accused in the murder of businessman Deepu Soman in Kaliyikkavila on Monday.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, was apprehended by the police during an alleged attempt to flee to Mumbai. The police were yet to divulge the circumstances that led to his arrest from a hideout.

Sunil, who runs a surgical store, is suspected to be the chief conspirator in the case. He allegedly provided the surgical blade and gloves to the prime accused, Saji Kumar alias Ambili, to execute the murder. Sunil has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police had seized the vehicle that was allegedly used by the gang on the day of the crime. The car was found abandoned in Kulasekharam a day ago.