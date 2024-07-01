GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Businessman’s murder: second accused held

Published - July 01, 2024 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu police arrested the second accused in the murder of businessman Deepu Soman in Kaliyikkavila on Monday.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, was apprehended by the police during an alleged attempt to flee to Mumbai. The police were yet to divulge the circumstances that led to his arrest from a hideout.

Sunil, who runs a surgical store, is suspected to be the chief conspirator in the case. He allegedly provided the surgical blade and gloves to the prime accused, Saji Kumar alias Ambili, to execute the murder. Sunil has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police had seized the vehicle that was allegedly used by the gang on the day of the crime. The car was found abandoned in Kulasekharam a day ago.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.