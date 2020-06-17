Businessman’s gesture

Thrissur

17 June 2020 21:43 IST

In a novel gesture, an NRI businessman at Chettuva has arranged quarantine facilities for expatriates in his house.

Babu Engandiyur (Gulf Park Babu) arranged the facility at his 2,000 sqft house on Ashan Road at Engandiyur. Mr. Babu said he decided to offer his house for quarantine as the authorities had found it difficult to find a facility for NRIs.

