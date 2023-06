June 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The State Bank of India RASMEC (Retail Assets Small and Medium Enterprises Centralised Credit Cell), Kunnamkulam, held Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana & Stand Up India, business loan mela at the Chamber of Commerce Hall, Yesudas Road, Kunnamkulam, on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.