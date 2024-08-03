ADVERTISEMENT

Business Club to build 40 houses for Wayanad landslide victims

Published - August 03, 2024 10:56 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

In support of the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, the Kozhikode-based Business Club will spend ₹3 crore in the first phase for the construction of houses for 40 people. The club has also formed a rescue committee comprising entrepreneurs from the Malabar region. It said the houses to be constructed in freely available land would be offered to people recommended by the State government. Details of the project would be handed over to the Wayanad District Collector on completion of the ongoing search and rescue operation at the landslide-hit spot. If possible, the number of houses would be increased to 100, they added.

