GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Business Club to build 40 houses for Wayanad landslide victims

Published - August 03, 2024 10:56 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

In support of the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, the Kozhikode-based Business Club will spend ₹3 crore in the first phase for the construction of houses for 40 people. The club has also formed a rescue committee comprising entrepreneurs from the Malabar region. It said the houses to be constructed in freely available land would be offered to people recommended by the State government. Details of the project would be handed over to the Wayanad District Collector on completion of the ongoing search and rescue operation at the landslide-hit spot. If possible, the number of houses would be increased to 100, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.