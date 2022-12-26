ADVERTISEMENT

Business alliance meet in Kochi on Tuesday

December 26, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) under the Department of Industries and Commerce is organising a business alliance meet at Mariott Hotel, Kochi, on Tuesday to identify new market opportunities for various equipment, machine parts, castings and forgings manufactured by public sector industries in Kerala.

A press note issued here said senior officials from 20 central PSUs would hold discussions with State enterprises during the meet. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US