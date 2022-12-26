Business alliance meet in Kochi on Tuesday

December 26, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) under the Department of Industries and Commerce is organising a business alliance meet at Mariott Hotel, Kochi, on Tuesday to identify new market opportunities for various equipment, machine parts, castings and forgings manufactured by public sector industries in Kerala.

A press note issued here said senior officials from 20 central PSUs would hold discussions with State enterprises during the meet. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event.