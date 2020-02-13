Bush fire doused

A bushfire that broke out near Goodalyi Hills here was extinguished after a marathon fire fighting exercise launched by the Fire and Rescue personnel on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. and the residents in the area informed the Fire and Rescue station here A six-member team from the Fire Station here reached the spot immediately and doused the fire.

The timely intervention by the team also helped to prevent the spread of the fire to the nearby human habitation on the hill.

This was the seventh such an incident this year in the area, residents said.