‘Buses from Goshree islands could make up for fall in city services’

January 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Permitting the city entry of over 100 private buses from Goshree islands that now terminate their trip at High Court Junction can compensate in some measure for the approximately 150 city-permit private buses that were withdrawn from service during the past decade, according to Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials and urban transport experts.

The number of private buses that operate regular trips is down from 600 till a decade ago to 450 now.

The city entry of private buses from the islands has been a contentious issue ever since the trio of Goshree bridges were opened 18 years ago. The result was that commuters from the region and locales like North Paravur had to disembark at High Court Junction and board city buses or rely on other modes of transport to reach their destinations. This resulted in thousands of commuters from the region relying on private vehicles to commute to the city, worsening congestion.

Similarly, the shortfall of 150 city buses resulted in commuters, especially those from areas located away from arterial roads, converging at the city in private vehicles, adding to the chaos. All this has been creating traffic snarls and acute parking issues in the city.

It will be a win-win situation for commuters from Goshree islands and the city if the 100-odd buses from the isles are permitted to extend their services to the city, said Johney Vypeen, convenor of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, an NGO. “The delay is causing heartburn, since a National Transportation Planning and Research Centre [NATPAC] study report [commissioned by the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority] had mentioned the modalities to execute the process. Vypeen residents are already struggling since it has been two months since one of the two ro-ro ferries on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route was withdrawn for repairs,” he added.

On the procedural hurdles that have to be overcome to enable the city entry of buses from Goshree islands, MVD officials and urban transport experts said they could be surmounted if the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) board decided to include Goshree islands in the city limits for seamless operation of buses between regions.

Meanwhile, private bus operators in the city expressed apprehension that permitting the city entry of buses from Goshree islands would worsen traffic congestion on arterial roads. “The number of private buses is already down to around 450 owing to the introduction of KSRTC services and the Kochi metro. This has in turn led to proliferation of private vehicles. The city cannot afford yet another 100 buses,” said George Joseph, who owns a fleet of private buses.