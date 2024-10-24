Buses defy court order, risking passenger safety with open-door operations

Despite a Kerala High Court directive requiring all buses to have closed doors while in motion, many private bus operators in Kozhikode district continue to disregard the rule, failing to install or properly maintain pneumatic doors that ensure passenger safety. Enforcement efforts by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the Road Safety Enforcement squad of the police have had little effect, as many operators seem indifferent to commuters’ safety concerns.

Several buses that had previously installed pneumatic doors now face issues with malfunctioning systems, making boarding and alighting hazardous for passengers. Drivers, too, are struggling with these faulty doors, especially during peak traffic hours when passengers often attempt to stand on the footboard.

“For smooth operation, the pneumatic doors will have to be serviced periodically. It never happens in most of the buses as the operators consider it as an unwanted expense. For many, these doors are merely for show to appease checking squads,” says a retired MVD officer who was earlier part of the road inspections. He points out that the passengers are also unhappy with the unprofessional and hazardous operation of the doors.

Recent accidents, where passengers sustained serious injuries after being thrown from buses without doors during sudden stops or high-speed travel, have failed to prompt any significant change in how these buses operate on risky city routes. Mostly, the elderly people and students are the victims of this negligence. Additionally, isolated incidents of passengers getting pinched by malfunctioning doors have led some operators to revert to running buses with open doors.

“Many bus operators are now hesitant to employ door attendants full-time due to the diminishing income from the business. For many, pneumatic doors are seen as obstacles that disrupt the free movement of passengers amid the tight daily service schedule,” says a conductor from Vadakara who earlier worked on the Kozhikode-Kannur route. He also points out that the option to open pneumatic doors by passengers is unavailable in many buses which actually doubles the safety concerns.

Meanwhile, MVD officers and the Road safety squads are ramping up efforts, conducting flash inspections on both city and rural routes to to crack down on “open-door trips” and other safety violations. A week-long special checking drive with the support of various enforcement squads is also under consideration in the wake of the rising complaints against bus operators, they added.

