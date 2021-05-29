Buses converted into COVID-19 hospitals

A bus converted into a mobile COVID-19 hospital at Cherpulassery.

PALAKKAD

29 May 2021 16:25 IST

A philanthropist bus owner at Cherpulassery P. Rajendra Kumar has converted 3 buses from his fleet to help people

A bus owner at Cherpulassery in the district has converted three of his large buses into mobile COVID-19 hospitals. He says he is

willing to convert his entire fleet of three dozen Rajaprabha buses if the situation demands.

P. Rajendra Kumar aka Elephant Raju is getting calls after calls, many of them congratulatory, after he made the move by spending more than ₹1.3 lakh for the conversion of each bus.

“Everyone is contributing in the best possible way they can to help their fellow beings survive this pandemic. This is what I can do at the moment,” said Mr. Raju.

He made the conversion by removing the seats and installing three beds in each bus. Facilities including oxygen cylinders have been set up.

This philanthropist will also meet the running cost of the mobile hospital and that of the oxygen cylinders.

One of his buses is set to leave for Government Hospital at Paravur in Ernakulam following an SoS call. One bus is currently at Kerala Medical College, Mangode, and the other at Government Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam.

Organisations involved in COVID-19 care across the State have started seeking his help. “I'm ready to take the buses anywhere if needed. The cost is not an issue, but maintaining the sterility is,” Mr. Raju told The Hindu.

Mr. Raju's initiative has a tacit approval of the authorities.

According to P. Sivakumar, the Regional Transport Officer who retired from service during the lockdown, humanity can dwarf the technicalities in the pandemic.

The police too lent support to Mr. Raju's initiative. According to a senior police officer, the mobile hospital with limited number of beds with basic facilities including oxygen could render an invaluable service at a time when COVID-19 was tightening its grip over society.