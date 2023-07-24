Bus terminals in Kozhikode turn relief camp for rough sleepers in late night hours

July 24, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The unrestricted entry of wanderers and rough sleepers in large numbers to the KSRTC and Mofussil bus stands for sleeping has started creating huge disturbance and safety concerns for the other passengers. In the absence of any proper controlling mechanism, even the parking areas and vacant spaces near staircases are being occupied by these groups regularly obstructing the passengers’ ways.

The security guards appointed by the KSRTC are seemingly indifferent to the issue though the passengers have been demanding action for several months. Since the beginning of monsoon season, the number of such people has been witnessing a steady increase. There are also wandering families comprising elderly ones and children who even occupy the long veranda of the KSRTC terminal.

“It is not just rough sleepers, some casual workers are also finding it as their safe haven in the absence of any strong checking mechanism. The group of such people include drug addicts, mentally-unstable and people having other severe illnesses,” says V.B. Ratheesh, a hotel worker in the area. According to him, the KSRTC terminal and the mofussil bus stand are like relief camps after 9 p.m. with wanders who pose a safety threat as well.

A bus conductor said there were continuing attempts on the part of a few to deface the surroundings with the dumping of food waste and papers. Some of the isolated places of the terminal have also been found used as open toilets by the miscreants in such groups, he revealed.

Though facilities like ‘Ente Koodu and other shelter homes are available for the rough sleepers, the majority are reluctant to make use of such spots. The efforts earlier taken by the police and local self-government authorities to rehabilitate some of the needy persons too have been failing with the lack of proper cooperation.

“There were initiatives on the part of the police to send out the illegal sleepers at the spot, but they were returning to the same place in the absence of regular follow up,” said a KSRTC official who earlier took up the issue for action. He also said the support of police would be sought again to end the practice and free up the space for passengers.