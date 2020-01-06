Bus terminal work from Jan. 14

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) director M. Padmanabhan said here on Monday that the construction work of the KSRTC bus terminal complex here would begin on January 14.

Mr. Padmanabhan held discussions with Shafi Parambil, MLA, and KSRTC officials and inspected the premises where the new complex is to be constructed.

He made an assurance to the MLA and the KSRTC officials that the work would be completed in 15 months.

Special care

Mr. Shafi demanded that special care should be taken to complete the construction in time. He requested the people not to raise flimsy objections in view of the suffering being undergone by thousands of passengers every day.

The construction is being held at a cost of ₹7.1 crore. As much as ₹5 crore will be spent for the bus terminal in the first phase. In the second phase, a yard and other additional work will be done at a cost of ₹2.1 crore. Once the construction work begins, KSRTC services will be rerouted through the road behind the depot.

Parking at night

The Municipal Town Bus stand will be used for parking of the buses at night. The KSRTC service road and Aboobacker Road will be used for parking during the day.

KSRTC Assistant Transport Officer T.A. Ubaid said that final decisions would be taken after discussions with the municipal authorities. “We have a lot more work to be done now, including allocation of the areas for construction and operations,” he said.

Apart from Mr. Ubaid, vigilance inspector in charge K. Vijayakumar, depot engineer Sanjay, general controlling inspector V. Sajeev Kumar, ULCCS engineer Nikhil Raj, and site supervisor K. Vijeesh were among those who inspected the site.