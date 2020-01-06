Kerala

Bus terminal work from Jan. 14

Shafi Parambil, MLA (second from left), and officials of the KSRTC and the contracting company taking a reassurance pledge to complete the reconstruction work of the KSRTC bus stand complex on time at Palakkad on Monday.

Shafi Parambil, MLA (second from left), and officials of the KSRTC and the contracting company taking a reassurance pledge to complete the reconstruction work of the KSRTC bus stand complex on time at Palakkad on Monday.  

more-in

ULCCS promises to finish work on Palakkad KSRTC bus terminal in 15 months

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) director M. Padmanabhan said here on Monday that the construction work of the KSRTC bus terminal complex here would begin on January 14.

Mr. Padmanabhan held discussions with Shafi Parambil, MLA, and KSRTC officials and inspected the premises where the new complex is to be constructed.

He made an assurance to the MLA and the KSRTC officials that the work would be completed in 15 months.

Special care

Mr. Shafi demanded that special care should be taken to complete the construction in time. He requested the people not to raise flimsy objections in view of the suffering being undergone by thousands of passengers every day.

The construction is being held at a cost of ₹7.1 crore. As much as ₹5 crore will be spent for the bus terminal in the first phase. In the second phase, a yard and other additional work will be done at a cost of ₹2.1 crore. Once the construction work begins, KSRTC services will be rerouted through the road behind the depot.

Parking at night

The Municipal Town Bus stand will be used for parking of the buses at night. The KSRTC service road and Aboobacker Road will be used for parking during the day.

KSRTC Assistant Transport Officer T.A. Ubaid said that final decisions would be taken after discussions with the municipal authorities. “We have a lot more work to be done now, including allocation of the areas for construction and operations,” he said.

Apart from Mr. Ubaid, vigilance inspector in charge K. Vijayakumar, depot engineer Sanjay, general controlling inspector V. Sajeev Kumar, ULCCS engineer Nikhil Raj, and site supervisor K. Vijeesh were among those who inspected the site.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 11:11:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bus-terminal-work-from-jan-14/article30496835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY