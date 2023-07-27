HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus-route rationalisation project for Greater Kochi area runs into rough weather

The plan was to cover existing bus routes and an additional 42 residential, commercial areas that had little or no public transport

July 27, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
The Stadium Link Road that was developed a decade ago is among the many corridors in Kochi that are devoid of public transport buses.

The Stadium Link Road that was developed a decade ago is among the many corridors in Kochi that are devoid of public transport buses. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The long-overdue project to rationalise bus routes in the Greater Kochi area in order to ensure availability of public-transport buses at regular intervals along different routes, has run into rough weather.

The project that was spearheaded by, among others, Kochi Corporation, was to be implemented by Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) since the authority has legislative backing. The route-rationalisation plan was to cover existing bus routes and an additional 42 residential and commercial areas that had little or no public transport.

Tens of thousands of commuters in the city and its suburbs had, over the years, been forced to depend on private vehicles, autorickshaws, and taxi cars to reach their destination — the net result of the delay in rationalising bus routes in order to bring about a win-win situation for commuters and bus operators. This was apart from problems such as the overlapping/bunching of bus schedules along arterial roads leading to reckless driving by bus operators to get maximum number of commuters.

Over a year ago, Systra Consortium, a French transport-planning agency, had readied a preliminary report on rationalising bus routes in areas under Kochi Corporation and municipalities in its suburbs. This was in turn approved by AFD, a French lending agency that gave a soft loan for Kochi Metro’s first phase. The second phase of the project and its implementation are yet to kick off.

Official sources said that Systra Consortium put in considerable effort to collect data, map bus routes and bus stops, and identify corridors that had nil or inadequate public transport, in a bid to lessen reliance on private vehicles that were worsening congestion and parking problems in the city and suburban towns. “The study shed light on aspects such as the considerable demand for public-transport buses from densely populated areas like West Kochi. With most side roads in the region being too narrow to host conventional 12-metre-long buses, public-transport experts suggested the need to operate mini-buses in such routes.”

Bus operators from the city and those that operated from Goshree islands to the city decried the delay in rolling out the final bus-route-rationalisation plan. They hoped that at least a section of the operators would be willing to operate trips through Stadium Link Road, Panampilly Nagar Avenue, Thammanam-Pullepady Road that is awaiting four-laning, Mattancherry BOT Bridge-Kundannoor Junction corridor and Container Road, where public transport buses either do not operate or have few services.

Expressing concern at over 100 of the total 650 private buses that operated in the city withdrawing from service in the wake of the pandemic, a senior MVD official cited the urgent need to augment the number of private and KSRTC buses and to ready a scientific schedule for their operations, based on the route-rationalisation report.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.