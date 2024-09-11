Bus rapid transport corridors in Greater Kochi area yet to be a reality

A total of three bus rapid transport (BRT) corridors that were recommended in the Greater Kochi area remain a non-starter, six years since a team of transport planners and others handed over a feasibility report to the State government on their potential to considerably decongest the city, by weaning commuters away from two-wheelers and cars.

The team had recommended three BRT corridors – from Poothotta to Angamaly through Seaport-Airport Road, apart from the Eramalloor-Kodungalloor and the Aluva-Angamaly stretches, as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative in 2018.

This would have enabled seamless and uninterrupted movement of buses on these routes, helping lessen congestion caused by private vehicles in the city and its immediate suburbs. In the present context, a fleet of e-buses could be deployed on these routes, furthering the cause of sustainable public transport, said G.P. Hari, who was executive officer of Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA).

“Yet another advantage would be that commuters would be able to travel from town to town, sans travelling through the city. BRT corridors could also be tried out on the 44-km Kundannoor-Angamaly Greenfield NH 544 stretch (which is expected to be constructed by 2027),” he said.

Among the three routes that were shortlisted, the Kodungalloor-Eramaloor stretch was the best bet to be developed as a BRT corridor. This could even now be realised for approximately ₹300 crore, including the cost of two dozen e-buses, said a member of the team that had been formed to seamlessly integrate different modes of commute with Kochi metro.

The KMRL had in 2017 expressed its willingness to implement the e-BRT project in Kochi, on behalf of the State government. The agency is now in the last leg of procuring a fleet of 15 e-buses that would operate as feeder buses from Kochi metro stations.

