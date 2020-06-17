Kerala

Bus owners stagehunger strike

Bus owners under the banner of the All Kerala Bus Operators’ Organisation staged a hunger strike here on Wednesday demanding government intervention to end the crisis they were facing in the transport sector.

They demanded that the government reduce the diesel price and sanction subsidies for private buses on par with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation State president P.K. Moosa inaugurated the protest. District president K.V. Abdurahman and district secretary M.D. Kunhippa spoke.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 11:51:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bus-owners-stagehunger-strike/article31855532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY