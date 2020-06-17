Bus owners stagehunger strike

Bus owners under the banner of the All Kerala Bus Operators’ Organisation staged a hunger strike here on Wednesday demanding government intervention to end the crisis they were facing in the transport sector.

They demanded that the government reduce the diesel price and sanction subsidies for private buses on par with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation State president P.K. Moosa inaugurated the protest. District president K.V. Abdurahman and district secretary M.D. Kunhippa spoke.