Bus overturns in Kochi killing one bike rider; at least 12 injured

The bus that was on its way from Bengaluru to Varkala had 42 passengers on board, of whom many suffered injuries

Published - June 23, 2024 01:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
One person died in a bus accident at Madavana in Ernakulam, in Kerala on June 23, 2024.

One person died in a bus accident at Madavana in Ernakulam, in Kerala on June 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A bike rider was killed and nine injured after an inter State luxury bus operated by Kallada Travels overturned at Madavana Junction in the Kundannur-Aroor NH Bypass corridor after ramming into the traffic signal post, on June 23.

The bike rider Jijo Sebastian, 33 years, from Wagamon was trapped under the bus that overturned. He could not be saved despite being taken to a private super speciality hospital nearby.

The bus that was on its way from Bengaluru to Varkala had 42 passengers on board, of whom many suffered injuries. Fire and Rescue Service personnel, assisted by a crane raised the bus and cleared it off the road.

Those who suffered injuries are Anjaly, 44, of Kollam; Elias, 39, Alappuzha; Sudhamani, 56, Pathanamthitta; Lisa, 42, Aswin,18 and Ankitha, 15, all from Kollam; Arya, 24, Kannur; Anandu, 27, Alappuzha; Ravikumar, 34, from a North Indian State; Sobha, 52, Mavelikkara; Chandran Pillai, 60, Alappuzha and his daughter Athira 26.

