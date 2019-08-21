Bus operators warn of indefinite strike

Private bus operators in Thrissur district have threatened to go for indefinite strike from September first week if the authorities failed to repair the potholed roads.
“All roads in the district are in a pathetic condition that it is difficult to conduct services. The condition of all main roads in the district such as Guruvayur-Kodungallur, Thrissur-Kanjani, Thrissur –Wadakkanchery and even the city roads are pathetic. The bus owners incur heavy loss due to huge maintenance cost and increased fuel charges,” the bus operators co-ordination committee alleged.Traffic blocks have been increasing. Many buses have to cut services. New traffic reformation should be brought in the city to avoid traffic jam. Puzhakkal bridge should be opened immediately. All the roads should be repaired in 10 days,” they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor