Bus operators warn of indefinite strike

Private bus operators in Thrissur district have threatened to go for indefinite strike from September first week if the authorities failed to repair the potholed roads.

“All roads in the district are in a pathetic condition that it is difficult to conduct services. The condition of all main roads in the district such as Guruvayur-Kodungallur, Thrissur-Kanjani, Thrissur –Wadakkanchery and even the city roads are pathetic. The bus owners incur heavy loss due to huge maintenance cost and increased fuel charges,” the bus operators co-ordination committee alleged.Traffic blocks have been increasing. Many buses have to cut services. New traffic reformation should be brought in the city to avoid traffic jam. Puzhakkal bridge should be opened immediately. All the roads should be repaired in 10 days,” they said.