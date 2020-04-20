Bus operators take ‘Form G’ route to avoid paying tax

The private bus industry in the State that is in dire straits due to the lockdown has put the government in a fix with the operators submitting Form G to evade motor vehicle tax.

Motor vehicle tax is one of the major sources of income for the government with a quarterly tax of ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 for a bus.

The move of the private bus industry in the beginning of the financial year has badly hit the State exchequer that is facing a crisis. This is despite the government extending the date for remitting the quarterly tax for stage carriers in the wake of services coming to standstill due to the lockdown.

An operator who submits Form G for the stage carrier and contract carriage that is not operating will not have to pay the tax. The bus operators can retain the permits and the government cannot take action against them. Insurance need not be paid if the bus has submitted Form G and has not plied for 60 days or more.

Around 80%

“Around 80% of the 15,000-odd stage carriers plying in the State has submitted the Form G to the respective Regional Transport Officer. Many have submitted the Form G for one month to a year,” general secretary of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation Lawerence Babu said on Monday.

The operators are of the view that the services will not be viable in the post-lockdown period as social distancing norms and other curbs will continue for the public transport system to contain COVID-19.

Instructions like one person per seat, two persons in a seat that can accommodate three and that passengers will not be allowed to travel by standing have come as a setback for private buses.

Mr. Babu says only 19 passengers will be able to travel in a 38-seater private bus that has permit to carry 57 in the city, if the social distancing and other norms are followed.

Not feasible

“How will we run a bus with 19 passengers when the operating cost for a km, including fuel and salary, comes to ₹51,” he asks.

The operators say they fear that patronage will be less in the days ahead in the wake of the fear over corona virus and closure of the educational institutions in the State.

Seeks waiver

The Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation has demanded waiver of motor vehicle tax, provision of high speed diesel at half the price, extension of certificate of fitness for six months after its expiry and waiver of payment of contribution of the employee and employer to the Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board among other demands.