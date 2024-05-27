Bus operators go on strike at Ottappalam

Private buses go on a lightning strike at Ottappalam on Monday protesting against the traffic reforms. Passengers had to undergo unexpected difficulties as buses kept off the road.

The strike started in the morning and continued through the afternoon in spite of dialogues being held between the authorities and bus operators.

The bus operators went on strike against the decision of the authorities to park buses facing the shops in Ottappalam private bus stand. Bus operators insisted that parking should be permitted in front of the yard.

Police removed the bus operators who staged a protest in the bus stand. Twelve of them were arrested.

The police and Motor Vehicle officers issued an ultimatum to the bus operators to resume service by 3 p.m. However, the Motor Vehicle officers began action when the bus operators ignored the warning.

As many as 10 buses were served show cause notices for breaking the services. They were slapped a fine of ₹7,500. Officers recommended to the Regional Transport Authority board that their permits should be revoked.

Joint RTO C. Mohanan said that action against the buses would continue.