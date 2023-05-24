ADVERTISEMENT

Bus operators firm on stir plan

May 24, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A section of bus operators will go ahead with the indefinite strike called from June 7 as a meeting held between the operators and Transport Minister Antony Raju on Wednesday failed to solve the issue.

A meeting of the joint action committee of private bus operators in Ernakulam on Tuesday announced that they would keep off the road from June 7 to press for their demands.

The representatives of the committee gave the strike notice to the Minister in the morning. However, he did not give any assurance to the bus operators, other than a promise that he would look into the matter favourably, said T. Gopinathan, general convener of the joint committee.

Meanwhile, a meeting of a section of the bus operators in Thrissur on Wednesday decided to start an indefinite fast from June 5 to press for their demands.

The main demand of the unions is that the existing permits of private buses should be retained. Further, the minimum student concession should be fixed at ₹5 and increase the concession to 50% of the ticket fare.

