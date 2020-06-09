Bus operators can collect hiked fare: HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed a government order annulling an earlier order that effected an increase in the fares for ordinary buses to compensate for the losses incurred by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private operators to ensure physical distancing when bus services resumed within districts following the partial lifting of the lockdown curbs.

The court also permitted the operators to collect the fare which was increased by 50% till the government take a call on a report to be submitted by the fare revision committee. The court directed the fare revision committee to take a decision on the issue within two weeks and submit a report to the government. The government was also directed to act on the report in another two weeks. The order came on a writ petition filed by the All Kerala Bus Operators Forum, Chalakudy unit.

The petitioner said the government had on May 19 issued an order enhancing the minimum fare to ₹12 from ₹8 and effecting subsequent hike in various stages, following relaxation of the lockdown. The student fare was also increased.

Revenue loss

The hike was effected in view of the revenue loss to the operators consequent to maintaining physical distancing on buses. In fact, the fare revision was not objected to by passengers.

However, the government on June 2 issued another order revoking its earlier order on bus fare hike, the petitioner pointed out.

The petitioner said there were no circumstances warranting revocation of the increased fare and restoration of the old fare. The COVID-19 situation had not eased and some of the lockdown restrictions were still in place.