Bus fares may go up in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 June 2020 23:14 IST

Committee suggests special COVID fares

Fares of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses are likely to go up with the M. Ramachandran Fare Revision Committee recommending special COVID-19 fares.

The committee submitted its interim report on Thursday, sources said. It has suggested the hike taking into account the operational losses due to physical-distancing norms, the hike in price of diesel, increase in tax and insurance for buses and a crisis faced by the State transport undertaking and private operators.

The recommendations were arrived at after consultations with the members and stakeholders. It will be vetted by the Transport Department and notified after securing the approval of the Cabinet. The government may notify special COVID fares, as it did while hiking the fares for ordinary buses on May 19. The Fare Revision Committee comprising Transport Expert T. Elangovan and Finance Expert N. Niyathi and State Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar as Member Secretary is yet to complete the hearing for preparing the final report.

The interim report comes in the wake of the directive from the Division Bench of the High Court on June 12 staying an order of the single judge of the court permitting the hike in minimum bus fare from ₹8 to ₹12 during the lockdown period.