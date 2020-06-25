Bus fares may go up in State

Fares of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses are likely to go up with the M. Ramachandran Fare Revision Committee recommending special COVID-19 fares.
The committee submitted its interim report on Thursday, sources said. It has suggested the hike taking into account the operational losses due to physical-distancing norms, the hike in price of diesel, increase in tax and insurance for buses and a crisis faced by the State transport undertaking and private operators.
The recommendations were arrived at after consultations with the members and stakeholders. It will be vetted by the Transport Department and notified after securing the approval of the Cabinet. The government may notify special COVID fares, as it did while hiking the fares for ordinary buses on May 19. The Fare Revision Committee comprising Transport Expert T. Elangovan and Finance Expert N. Niyathi and State Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar as Member Secretary is yet to complete the hearing for preparing the final report.
The interim report comes in the wake of the directive from the Division Bench of the High Court on June 12 staying an order of the single judge of the court permitting the hike in minimum bus fare from ₹8 to ₹12 during the lockdown period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath