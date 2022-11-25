Bus falls into paddy field in Thrissur, two critically injured 

November 25, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thrissur

Many passengers were injured, two of them critically, when a private bus fell into a paddy field at Kondazhy on the Pazhayannur State Highway on Friday.

The accident happened around 7.30 a.m. while the private bus ‘Sumangaly‘ was going from Thrissur to Thiruvilwamala. There were many students on the bus.

The driver lost control of the bus while trying to give way to another bus. The vehicle fell into a paddy field about 10 feet below. There were around 30 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

The local people along with the police took the injured passengers to the nearby hospitals. The driver of the bus and a woman passenger, who suffered critical injuries, were later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.